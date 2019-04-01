Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $704.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00026116 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $704.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00430294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.01605560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00245873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

