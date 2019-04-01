Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ GENY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/principal-millennials-index-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-geny.html.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.