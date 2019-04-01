Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $17.52 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 11,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $240,203.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 271,992 shares of company stock worth $5,563,886.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

