Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,819 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

