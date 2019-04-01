Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Simmons First National worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,328,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

