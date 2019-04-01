Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,365 Shares of Olin Co. (OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Olin by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Olin by 1,911.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,332,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,266,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $23.14 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

