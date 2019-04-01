Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fabrinet (FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Fabrinet worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,826,000 after acquiring an additional 215,696 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.08%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,087.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $1,574,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock worth $5,703,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

