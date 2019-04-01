Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 54,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 76,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,720,168.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares in the company, valued at $48,901,450.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,523 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,619. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/primoris-services-corp-prim-stake-lessened-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.