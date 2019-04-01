Prairie Provident Resources (PPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$0.60 price target on shares of Prairie Provident Resources in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

PPR opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. Prairie Provident Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

