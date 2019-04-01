Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,173.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $815.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

