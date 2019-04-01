PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $321,677.00 and $127.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.01453292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,896,695,379 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

