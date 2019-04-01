Pool Co. (POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 26,340 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total transaction of $4,219,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pool stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $135.76 and a 1-year high of $175.87.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.58 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/pool-co-pool-vice-chairman-de-la-mesa-manuel-j-perez-sells-26340-shares.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.