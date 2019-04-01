Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 71882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

In other news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$30,955.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$374,044.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,031 shares of company stock valued at $70,663.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/polymet-mining-pom-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-82.html.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.