Polymet Mining (POM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.82

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 71882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.
In other news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$30,955.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$374,044.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,031 shares of company stock valued at $70,663.
Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
