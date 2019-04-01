Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. B. Riley lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/polaris-industries-inc-pii-holdings-trimmed-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv.html.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.