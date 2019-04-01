PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45,000 Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

