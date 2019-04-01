PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Raven Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raven Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,672,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $38.37 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.02 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

