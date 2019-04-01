PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $172,488.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $172,488.00 and $47,729.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

