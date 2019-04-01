Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $878,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $125,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 360,740 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,588 shares of company stock worth $2,479,247. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

