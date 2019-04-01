Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,760,000 after buying an additional 5,669,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,939,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,912,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 996,392 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Monday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

