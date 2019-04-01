Pinnacle Bank Invests $201,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

ITW stock opened at $145.77 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $2,569,175.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

