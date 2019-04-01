Pinnacle Bank Invests $131,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $86.87 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $87.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

