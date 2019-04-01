Pinnacle Bank Acquires Shares of 221 Markel Co. (MKL)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,199,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.86, for a total transaction of $80,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,265 shares in the company, valued at $101,352,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total value of $49,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,636 in the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $999.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,231.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/pinnacle-bank-acquires-shares-of-221-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.