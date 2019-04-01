PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of MFEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. 39,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,783. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

