PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2218 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

