PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $34,614.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,614.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 9,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 428.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,340 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 137,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,078. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $92.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.