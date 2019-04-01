Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT opened at $7.53 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/permian-basin-royalty-trust-pbt-shares-sold-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.