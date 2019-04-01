Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $98,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/perficient-inc-prft-holdings-reduced-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.