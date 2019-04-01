Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $114.52. 19,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Argus raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

