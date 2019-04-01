Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.07 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,932,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after buying an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,710,000 after buying an additional 346,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 589,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after buying an additional 321,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $814,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $156.93 and a 52 week high of $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

