Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.72 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

DLR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,115. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $778.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

