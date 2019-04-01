Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $337,207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.83. 26,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

