Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $33,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,511. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Oppenheimer raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

