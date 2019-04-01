Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 10,000 Waters Co. (WAT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $130,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waters by 188.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,707,000 after acquiring an additional 344,432 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $52,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,542,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.02. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,093. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $252.24. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

