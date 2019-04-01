Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Stake Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 14,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,420 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

BTU stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $70,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,593.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,171.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,482.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,999 shares of company stock valued at $237,629. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

