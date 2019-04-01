Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

