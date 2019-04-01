Park National Corp OH Has $4.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 993.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,723. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $306.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $22,139,333. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

