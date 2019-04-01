Park National Corp OH Has $33.95 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $33,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

GPC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.10. 610,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,303. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $113.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

