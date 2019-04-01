Park National Corp OH Buys 30,804 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,062,000 after purchasing an additional 193,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 55,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 256,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,930,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. 5,196,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Park National Corp OH Buys 30,804 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/park-national-corp-oh-buys-30804-shares-of-charles-schwab-co-schw.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.