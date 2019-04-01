Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

