Pan African Resources (PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 9.17 ($0.12) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

