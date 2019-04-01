Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 31,595 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,595 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 427,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTM stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

