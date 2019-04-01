Paloma Partners Management Co Has $178,000 Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,627 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Data were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $26.27 on Monday. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,474.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

