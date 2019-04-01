Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 16,500 Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of Voyager Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $19.14 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 1,158.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

