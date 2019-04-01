Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $3.98 on Monday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 632.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $29,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/paloma-partners-management-co-buys-new-holdings-in-aduro-biotech-inc-adro.html.

Aduro BioTech Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.