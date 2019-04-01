Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,290,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.