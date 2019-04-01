Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of PTNQ opened at $34.09 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/pacer-trendpilot-100-etf-ptnq-holdings-lifted-by-cetera-advisors-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.