Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Purchases 15,717 Shares

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,330.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ira Sochet bought 20,692 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $341,418.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ira Sochet bought 7,508 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,998.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Ira Sochet acquired 2,698 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,576.18.

On Monday, March 18th, Ira Sochet acquired 7,151 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $110,125.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ira Sochet acquired 60,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Ira Sochet bought 28,120 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $461,168.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Ira Sochet bought 11,000 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Ira Sochet bought 5,935 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $94,900.65.

OTEL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Otelco Inc has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 131.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Otelco by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otelco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Otelco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otelco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otelco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

