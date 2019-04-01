O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.71.

In related news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.35, for a total value of $3,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,958,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,515 shares of company stock worth $43,818,157. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,766. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $394.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

