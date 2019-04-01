Orange (ORAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

