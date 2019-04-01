Opus (OPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Opus has a total market cap of $400,421.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00432340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.01581599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00239854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003475 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

